‘Siesta Key’ Star Juliette Porter Poses In A Green Bikini As She Enjoys ‘Island Time’ With Boyfriend Sam Logan

The MTV star's new relationship is heating up.

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter stunned in a bright green bikini as she spent time with her boyfriend Sam Logan.

In a new photo posted to Instagram, the 22-year-old MTV star posed next to her man with her toes in the sand as she sat on a tree swing in a wooded area on Key West, Florida. Juliette wore a jade Georgia bikini from Frankie’s Bikinis paired with aviator sunglasses and a cowgirl hat, while her man wore light blue swim trunks as they posed for the pic.

In the caption to the photo, Juliette wrote that it was “Island time” as she held up what appeared to be an adult beverage in the afternoon hours.

In comments to the photo, Juliette’ Siesta Key bestie, Kelsey Owens, told her it’s time to come home.

“Hi, remember me?” Kelsey wrote to Juliette. “You can come home now I’m tired of being on opposite schedules.”

Other fans were thrilled to see how happy Juliette looks following her rocky on-and-off relationship with her ex, Alex Kompothecras. Alex was recently fired from Siesta Key after his past racist social media behavior was unearthed.

“Alex who?” another commenter wrote to Juliette.

“I love seeing you so happy,” another fan wrote. “I hope he puts a ring on it.”

The new photo comes just two weeks after Juliette was photographed in a pastel bikini as she lounged with Sam at the 1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop. In comments to that Instagram post, which you can see here, another follower speculated about the fast-moving relationship.

When a commenter wrote, “You guys think he’s gonna put a ring on that finger of hers?!,” Sam replied with, “Stay tuned!”

While Alex has been cut out of the already-filmed episodes of Siesta Key, fans may get a glimpse of Juliette’s new man Sam as the second half of the show’s newly edited third season plays out. Promos for the season have already shown Juliette gushing about a wealthy new guy she is dating.

Juliette recently revealed that her new boyfriend used to be friends with Alex, but that her ex did “horrible” things to him.

“Now we’re really happy,” the Siesta Key star told Life & Style of her new relationship. “He treats me amazing. I’m happy with him. I trust him. He gives me a feeling that I never felt with Alex. And that’s like someone that actually is not going to hurt me. … Sam is the sweetest ever. He’s so sweet. He’s so kind. And he’s funny.”

Juliette went Instagram official with Sam back in February when she posted a photo of them kissing at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. The Siesta Key star later posted photos of her and Sam on a ski trip to Colorado.