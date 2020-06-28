Braunwyn Windham-Burke Celebrates Pride Month With Vibrant Photo, Seems To Throw Shade At Tamra Judge

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke celebrated Pride Month with a colorful new photo uploaded to her Instagram page yesterday. In her latest snap, Braunwyn wore a pink bikini, a pink wig, and a vibrant sequined jacket.

The RHOC newcomer also seemed to throw a little shade at her former co-star Tamra Judge in her comments.

One fan wrote that Braunwyn was “so MUCH like Tamara [sic],” and the 41-year-old responded with a flat “no.”

While Braunwyn and Tamra were friends for some of the show’s latest season, they traded several barbs during the Season 14 reunion and seemed to have no love lost between them on social media as of late.

For the stunning new pic, Braunwyn posed outdoors by standing on some cushions. She stood with her legs shoulder-width apart and threw her hands in the air as if in the middle of striking a dance move.

The blond looked to the side with her lips parted and her chiseled stomach on display. Several of her fans commented on her toned belly, noting how incredible she looked despite having had multiple children.

Aside from her swimsuit and multicolored coat, Braunwyn accessorized her look with heart-shaped sunglasses and a dainty necklace. It appeared she kept her makeup light if she wore any at all.

According to her geotag, the photograph was taken in Newport Beach, California, likely at her home. It looked like she may have been posing in her backyard, with bright green bushes and palm trees visible behind her.

In her caption, Braunwyn wished her followers a Happy Pride and penned a motivational message to the LGBTQIA+ community. She also added several hashtags and tagged Alla Berman, the retailer where she got her trendy jacket.

The reality star’s latest post accumulated over 3,700 likes and more than 100 comments. Dozens of users took to her comments section to respond to her caption and gush over her appearance. Several of her fans were even lucky enough to get responses from Braunwyn herself.

“You should move back to Miami and reboot ‘the real housewives of Miami.’ OC doesn’t deserve you,” wrote one person.

“HOW is your stomach like that after that many babies?! Unfair genetics. ;)” asked another.

“Gorgeous!! I loved watching you this past season!! Every time you were on, I’d call my kids in and say, she’s emotional just like me and they were like ok Mom,” raved a third Instagrammer.

“Only you can still look hot in that wig!!” chimed in a fourth contributor alongside a red heart emoji.