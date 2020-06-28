‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Glows In A Low-Cut Pink Bodysuit

Teresa Giudice shared a sultry new snap to her Instagram page on Saturday that impressed her 1.9 million followers, reported The Sun.

According to the article, the image was among a series of photographs taken by Priscilla DiStasio, who doubles as a make-up artist and is one of Teresa’s closest friends.

In the pic, she rocked a pastel pink bodysuit held up by spaghetti straps and a tight-fitting pair of ripped jeans. Teresa was not shy about her putting her busty assets on display as the low-cut nature of her outfit allowed her to flaunt her abundant cleavage.

She accessorized with matching diamond stud earrings and a necklace, along with a white belt cinched in the middle with a diamond-studded Chanel logo.

While Teresa recently wore an edgy blond wig, sending her fans into a tizzy, she was back to her classic brunette locks for her latest upload. The reality star allowed her wavy brown hair to cascade down her side while gazing intently at the camera.

Priscilla appeared to have used a soft filter on Teresa’s image to give her subject a fresh and dewy complexion. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also shared an additional picture taken by Priscilla in her Instagram story. It was similar to the first except that Teresa posed in a slightly different position.

The Sun reported that Teresa had recently thrown Priscilla a massive “38th birthday blowout bash at her $3 million New Jersey mansion.”

In her caption, the 48-year-old wished her fans a happy Saturday and added a rainbow assortment of heart emoji. Her post garnered over 32,700 likes and more than 640 comments.

Hundreds of people flocked to Teresa’s comments section to gush over her gorgeous upload and shower her in compliments.

Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga commented, “Purttyyyy,” alongside a pink heart emoji.

“Beauty in and out.. great mama,” wrote one fan.

“@teresagiudice You look amazing as always,” said another, inserting two kiss-print emoji to their remark.

“@teresagiudice I’ve loved you sometimes and disliked you sometimes on ‘rhonj.’ One thing that can never be denied about you though and that I always admire is that you are a STRONG woman that always keeps it moving forward. Great pic,” added a third person.

“Always love your makeup!” chimed in a fourth user.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Teresa had shared an adorable photograph of a touching gift she received from her RHONJ co-star Jennifer Aydin to her Instagram stories. Jennifer gave her a photo collage of her late parents Antonia and Giacinto Gorga.