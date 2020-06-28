Carmella Rose Captivates In A Green Thong Bikini ‘Before A Nice Dip’

Carmella Rose has shared a couple of new Instagram updates since three days ago from Hodges Bay Resort and Spa in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, and in her newest share, she showed off her slim and toned body in a green bikini. There were two photos in the set, and she took the opportunity to flaunt her figure and swimwear from the front and from the back. In the caption, she noted that the photos were taking before she swam in the ocean.

In the first shot, she stood facing the camera straight-on and stood on her toes, emphasizing her long legs. She placed her hands by her sides and glanced directly to her left with a hint of a smile.

Her bikini top had dual straps and a gold square accent in the back, and her thong bottoms were matching with a low waistline and thin straps that rested high on her hips. She further brought attention to her toned abs with a gold chain that rested right under her belly button, and also accessorized with drop earrings and a bracelet on her left wrist.

She stood on a wooden dock with amazing views of the turquoise waters behind her, and a small white boat was visible on the right side of the frame. The skies were light blue with large, puffy clouds and the sun streamed down onto the stunner and lit up her side and leg.

In the second snap, she stood on her toes again and faced her back to the camera to showcase her booty. This angle also gave her fans a better look at her hairstyle, as she rocked a slick, low bun.

The set has been liked over 147,000 times so far, and the comments section was packed with compliments for the beauty.

“Fiiiiire expect nothing less!” exclaimed a follower.

“Alexa play god is a woman by ariana grande,” wrote a second admirer.

“Absolutely divine and beautiful,” declared a third supporter.

“Was Superb, the chain gives a very chic style,” observed another social media user.

And earlier this month on June 14, the model shared another set of bikini pics. That time, she rocked a leopard-print ensemble with a strapless top that featured a large, gold hoop accent in the center of her chest. Her matching bottoms had short side ties, and she completed her look with a black bucket hat. She was photographed playing with her hair and placing her hand under her chin.