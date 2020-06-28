Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Incredible Bod In An Orange Bikini On Instagram

Hailey Baldwin has been busy sharing three new updates so far today, and they were all seemingly from her road trip to Utah with her hubby Justin Bieber. In her second post of the day, she showcased her incredible body in a light orange bikini as she soaked up the rays.

The model posed on a plush outdoor couch with a glimpse of a desert landscape in the backdrop with small green plants scattered here and there. She sat upright with her right leg bent and propped herself up with her arms. She tilted her head to the right and smiled with her lips closed.

Her bikini’s light color popped against her deep tan, and her muscular abs were on full show. Her top had thin straps and a scoop neckline, and her tiny bottoms had a low waistline that fell inches below her belly button. The fabric had a textured design in diagonal rows, and the classic style of her swimsuit flattered her physique.

Hailey accessorized with a straw hat with a small brim and a pair of sunglasses with dark lenses. Her hoop earrings peeked through, and they were the only pieces of jewelry that she wore.

It was hard to discern her hairstyle other than that her locks were out of view, and her makeup application featured blush and glossy dark pink lipstick.

She was drenched in the bright sunlight that emphasized her tan, and the shadow of someone’s arm holding a phone was visible by her leg. Presumably, the shadow was cast by Justin, considering that the road trip seemed to be a getaway for just the two of them.

The popular update has been live for just an hour, and it’s already received more than 451,400 likes so far. Her followers had lots of nice things to say in the comments section.

“LET ME BREATHE HAILEY,” joked a devotee.

“U look so much like ur mama here,” observed a second admirer.

“Theeee perfect bikini,” gushed a third fan.

“Beyond beautiful,” declared another supporter.

In addition, the Hailey was spotted in Sardinia, Italy with fellow model Bella Hadid on June 23. Hailey was photographed rocking a tiny zebra-print bikini that was nude with black animal print. The top had very thin straps and a loose neckline that allowed her to flaunt her cleavage, and her tiny thong bottoms were tied at her hips in large bows. She wore her hair in a slick high ponytail and accessorized with gold hoop earrings.