‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Preview: Paul Vows To Love Christine Forever

The Young and the Restless weekly preview for the week of June 29 through July 3 teases Paul and Christine’s epic love story. Y&R will air five episodes devoted to showing their relationship from 1994 through 2003, including Isabella’s attempt on Chris’s life.

Monday brings a flashback from September 21, 1994. Paul (Doug Davidson) pulled out all the stops to propose to Christine (Lauralee Bell). He took her to dinner and placed a huge rock on her hand, but when it came time to answer, Chris didn’t give one. Sharon Collins (Sharon Case) set her sights on Nick (Joshua Morrow), and they enjoyed her birthday at his place, but their significant others got jealous. Finally, Victor (Eric Braeden) made a sacrifice to protect Newman Enterprises when Victoria (then Heather Tom) shed her clothes for a magazine spread, and Victor tried to buy every copy.

On Tuesday, travel back to December 14, 1994, when Paul’s mother, Mary Williams (Carolyn Conwell), made a surprise appearance at Christine’s bridal shower. Despite her initial reluctance to say yes to Paul, she ended up accepting and planned a wedding. Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) shared surprising news, which left those who knew her stunned. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) worries about Nick’s interest in Sharon, which became a common thread throughout her life.

Wednesday, take a trip down the aisle for Christine and Paul’s wedding day on December 29, 1994. Their ceremony took a shocking turn. Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams) tried her hand at matchmaking when she paired up Malcolm (Shemar Moore) and Stephanie (Vivica A. Fox). Danny (Michael Damian) confided in Katherine (Jeanne Cooper), and Kay had plenty of thoughts about his revelation.

Wedding bells ring again on Thursday with a throwback from August 7, 1996. Christine and Paul walked down the aisle and tied the knot after a tumultuous path to “I do.” Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) made an unexpected confession, and Neil (Kristoff St. John) worried about Olivia, which wasn’t unusual for him.

On Friday, enjoy storylines from August 15, 2003. Paul interrupted Isabella’s (Eva Longoria) revenge plot against Christine. Isabella explained how she set up Christine, and then she shoved her head under the bathwater. Paul showed up just in time to figure out what was happening, and he managed to pull Chris out in time to help save her life even though Isabella tried to hurt him before Michael (Christian LeBlanc) put a stop to her behavior, and authorities showed up too. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) learned of Victoria’s interest in Damon (Keith Hamilton Cobb), although Victoria said that things with Damon were purely business. Nikki stood her ground at Jabot after Dru questioned her loyalty to the company because Victor was her husband.