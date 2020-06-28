Over 20,000 People Sign Petition To Put Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute Back On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Thousands of people have signed a petition on Change.org to have Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute reinstituted on Vanderpump Rules. The hit Bravo show hasn’t confirmed a ninth season is even coming, but if it is, the aim of this petition is to ensure they’re names are back on the title cards. Started by Nichole Ryan, the petition claims the duo should be put back on the show because their actions against Faith Stowers were not racially motivated.

Stassi and Kristen were let go of the show they helped build after a story resurfaced of them calling the cops on Faith after they believed she committed a crime. Photos of a criminal in West Hollywood were circulating and the reality stars believed the culprit, who was drugging and robbing men, looked exactly like Faith so they called it in. The woman in question was not Faith, but Bravo decided to let them go from the network for their racially insensitive actions.

The petition is written out to Bravo, Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Rules and NBCUniversal.

“This petition is about the firing of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules for their behavior and actions towards a former castmate. While no one condones this behavior, we also believe their actions were not racially motivated,” the bio reads.

The bio then goes on to condemn the social media accounts which have been created to take down Stassi. Some of these profiles went as far as contacting her book publisher and her sponsors to let her go, all of which eventually did. The petition showed frustration that there was so much hate toward Stassi but not so much towards Kristen or Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens who were also let go from the show.

“In this situation, you have sided with the ‘internet trolls’ when a decision could have been made for all of us to learn from a mistake,” the petition continued.

According to Nichole, firing Stassi and Kristen wasn’t the answer, noting that it was more harmful than anything.

“The actions by Ms. Schroeder and Ms. Doute were out of ignorance. But if we have learned anything during these last few weeks, it is that these hard conversations need to be had. Firing these cast members for something that happened years ago, is more harmful than helpful.”

The petition believes re-hiring the women will show how privileged people can grow and learn in times like these.

At the time of this publication, the petition had just under 23,000 signatures and was aiming to hit 25,000. Some who signed also left comments, suggesting they didn’t understand why the women were being fired for actions from two years ago after the network already knew about the incident. Stassi and Kristen had openly admitted to the story after it originally happened.

Bravo has not responded to the incident, and it’s unlikely the two women will be re-hired for the show.