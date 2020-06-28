Randall Emmett Was ‘Whipped’ By Lala Kent Before They Dated

Randall Emmett is remembering how he met Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and his story differs a little from the one the reality star told two seasons ago on Bravo. The Irishman movie producer recently sat down on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast (available via Apple) where he recalled how it was months between meeting Lala and their first kiss.

According to Randall, he went into SUR when Lala was hostessing at the time and he was excited to see her, as he had heard about her before. He asked a business associate of his to go up to her and find out if she was in the entertainment industry and any other tidbits of information about her. While chatting it up with Randall’s friend, Lala looked over at her future fiancé and called him a “little guy” and said he wasn’t for her. Lala then suggested if they wanted to talk business they should get in touch with her manager.

“We went to lunch like a month later, with her manager… I went to lunch. And we’re talking and we like hit it off… we were just talking about creative stuff. I always tell her I felt a connection out of the blue, she felt like her manager didn’t even exist when we were at this lunch,” Randall recounted.

Randall and Lala attend the ‘Gotti’ premiere. Manny Carabel / Getty Images

Randall ended up getting Lala’s phone number and the two began chatting for a couple of months over text, and he remembered being “enamored” and “whipped” by Lala before they started dating. The duo eventually met for the second time in New York after Lala flew there to tape Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Lala met up with Randall at TAO where she had two friends with her, which kind of threw the producer off a little. He remembered thinking it was dumb for him to be there and he felt annoyed that there were other people with them as he just wanted some one-on-one facetime. Things took a turn for the better soon after though.

“And then I remember she put her hand under the table on my knee to grab my hand and we held hands. Then right after dinner we went to the bar part [of the restaurant] and we kissed and we’ve been together ever since.”

The story fills in the holes from Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules where Lala told Stassi Schroder in a salon about how she met Randall. In Lala’s story, which was edited for the show, it seemed like she met Randall after he approached her about work, and she admitted she let him “hit it” on the first night. Randall’s story stretches the story out a little bit longer over time and the two definitely knew each other better than it seemed like they did in Lala’s recount of their meeting.