Kylie Jenner Switches Her Hair Color To Blond: ‘She’s Back’

Kylie Jenner changed up her hair in her latest Instagram photo, posing with a blond mane instead of her usual licorice-colored locks. The Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul shared the shot on her account on Saturday, June 27.

Kylie lounged on a gray bed in the snapshot. Her flaxen tresses were a yellow-blond and were parted in the middle. She wore her hair in layers. Her locks were tossed behind one shoulder, wrapped around the nape of her neck and tumbled down the other shoulder in straight strands. It was unclear if she had dyed her hair again or if she was wearing a wig.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stretched out on the mattress, lying on her stomach. She wore a peach-colored nightie with thin straps that circled around her shoulders. The lingerie dipped low on her chest, her cleavage obscured due to the positioning of her arm. While the garment seemed to be primarily made of silk or satin fabric, it also sported chartreuse lace on the hem and on the sides.

Kylie stared at the camera with wide, honey brown eyes. She seemed to wear a serious look on her face, her lips formed in a straight line. She bent both arms at the elbow, one stretched out in front of her, the other hand touching her chin.

Kylie’s brows looked to be shaped, groomed, and filled in with pencil. She seemed to wear a burnt orange shadow on her lids, which looked to be swiped with black liner that winged out, giving her a cat-eye appearance. Her feathery lashes fanned outwards and curled upwards in dramatic fashion. Her lower lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara.

Her sculpted cheeks looked to be dusted with bronzer and blush, making her cheekbones pop.

Her plump pout appeared to be filled in with a light brown matte lipstick.

Kylie’s ardent fans flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to compliment the celebrity on her new hair hue and her latest look. While many chose to comment with rows of heart-eye emoji, others left her messages in all-caps, unable to hide their excitement.

“QUEEN,” declared one fan.

“PERIODTTTT,” followed another social media user.

“YES I LOVE IT,” exclaimed a third person.

“FIREEE,” screamed a fourth follower.

One of Kylie’s most recent snaps featured her posing in a red Lamborghini with daughter Stormi. In the shot, Kylie sat with her leg out of the door of the car, holding her baby girl on her lap.