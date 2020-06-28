Amanda Cerny Sizzles In Tiny Yellow Bikini Top & Sips Wine In The Pool

Amanda Cerny has been sharing photos of herself enjoying wine on her Instagram page, and in one of the updates from today, she posed in a light blue pool in a yellow bikini.

She stood facing the camera straight-on and the water reached inches above her navel. She raised her right hand in the air as she held a glass of wine, and her left hand was submerged in the pool. She offered a fierce look with her lips slightly parted, and noted in the caption that she was a “type A wine snob.”

The bikini that she rocked was light yellow with a classic triangle-style cut and white lace accents in the front. The scalloped lace edging decorated her cleavage, and her muscular abs were on show.

Amanda wore her wet hair slicked back behind her shoulders, and she sported a glam makeup application that appeared to include long lashes, silver eyeshadow, and pink liner on her lower lids. She also seemed to sport light pink blush and matching lipstick.

She accessorized with stud earrings, but no other pieces of jewelry were visible. She also kept it simple with no manicure.

Fans could see she was in a large pool, and on the other side was a white building with green plants and short trees.

The snap was taken on a sunny day, and she was drenched in the bright lighting.

The photo was posted to her page seven hours ago, and it has racked up over 520,000 likes so far. The comments section was also packed with compliments for the model.

“Beautiful photoshoot Amanda,” gushed a follower.

“Cheers Amanda Cerny! @six26wine #TeamCerny,” exclaimed a second admirer, taking note of her caption.

“You are just so pretty… and I did tell my sister about the wine… I am a [sic] IPA Beer guy… love your posts…,” wrote a third supporter.

“@amandacerny beautiful and happy bday to you. Hope it’s a fun, memorable and awesome day,” wished another social media user, taking note of her birthday yesterday.

Amanda posted another set of pool pics to her page four days ago, that time rocking a burnt orange bikini. The photo series showed her leaping into a pool as she sported a white face mask, and the second shot featured her jumping through the air with her left arm extended in front as she gazed at the camera.

The rest of the photos were of her hitting the water and making a splash.