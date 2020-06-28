Republican Group Accuses Donald Trump Of Betraying American Troops In Afghanistan

The Lincoln Project, a conservative super PAC opposed to President Donald Trump, released on Saturday an advertisement accusing the commander-in-chief of betraying American troops in Afghanistan, Raw Story reported.

The ad opens with shots of soldier coffins covered with American flags.

“In the last year, flag-draped coffins have returned from Afghanistan. Now we know Vladimir Putin pays a bounty for the murder of American soldiers,” the narrator can be heard saying.

“Donald Trump knows too — and does nothing. Putin pays the Taliban cash to slaughter our men and women in uniform and Trump is silent,” the ad continues.

“When Trump tells you he stands by the troops, he’s right. Just not our troops.”

The ad is based on a recent report from The New York Times. Earlier this week, the publication reported that Russia offered bounties to Taliban soldiers for killing Americas.

According to the publication’s sources, Islamist militants have accepted bounty money from the Kremlin for carrying out the murders. The report also alleged that Trump and the White House have been briefed on the issue.

The Taliban denied the accusations and the Russian government has not officially responded to them.

American officials are reportedly “confident” that Russia offered bounties for killing American troops, but “they have greater uncertainty about how high in the Russian government the covert operation was authorized and what its aim may be.”

Trump has been accused of having connections to the Russian government, which is believed to have interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Per the NYT, the commander-in-chief has “adopted an accommodating stance toward Moscow.”

The president has repeatedly criticized sanctions on Russia and made statements against NATO. In 2018, he suggested that he believed Vladimir Putin when he said that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 election.

Trump has also argued that Russia needs to rejoin the Group of Seven.

The Lincoln Project has previously launched similar advertisements. Prominent members of the group include senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband George Conway, former GOP strategist Rick Wilson, Republican operatives Steve Schmidt and John Weaver.

In an ad released earlier this month, the organization took aim at Trump’s leadership skills amid the coronavirus pandemic, juxtaposing some of his most controversial statements with footage of late President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The Lincoln Project has also attacked other prominent Republicans. In a recent ad, the group blasted South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham for apparently changing his opinion about the president. When Trump first announced his candidacy in 2015, Graham denounced him as a “bigot.” Now, he is one of the president’s most loyal allies in the United States Congress.