Natalie Roser Rocks Just Thong Bikini Bottoms In Flirty Pics

Natalie Roser has been keeping her 1.2 million Instagram fans updated with a variety of new photo sets lately, and in her newest share, she showed off her incredible physique in a pair of thong bikini bottoms. There were three snaps in total, and they all showed her striking poses in ankle-high water by large rock formations.

In the first photo, the model stood with her back angled towards the camera and her left leg extended behind her. She draped her left hand over her chest and held a conch shell in her right hand.

Her bikini bottoms were white and crocheted, and latter images revealed the long side tassel that fell down her left leg. Its revealing cut allowed her to flaunt her bare booty, and a hint of her sideboob peeked through between her fingers.

Natalie wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle with her locks brushed behind her shoulders, and her blond hair glowed in the shot. Moreover, her skin looked flawless, and her legs looked especially long and slender.

Behind her were small brown rock formations, and in the backdrop was a large red rock wall with green vegetation towards the top.

In the second picture, the stunner stood with her left shoulder angled towards the camera. She placed both of her hands in front of her chest and gave a coy look with her lips parted.

And in the final image, she struck a similar pose and smiled widely. This was the only photo that was in black-and-white, and her skin looked flawless.

She gave photo credits to Neil Dixon via a tag in the post, and also tagged Tanned Australia, a self-tanner brand. It was possible to see that the product gave her a natural-looking glow.

The post has received over 24,400 likes so far with her fans flooding the comments section with their messages.

“Now I know what heaven looks like….,” raved a social media user.

“Beautiful U & location,” declared a second admirer.

“Ow stop it would you @natalie_roser,” joked a third follower.

“Beautiful you… That cheeky smile..,” gushed another supporter.

In addition, Natalie posted another eye-catching update yesterday, that time a two-part photo set of herself in a white summer dress. She posed on the lawn next to a lemon tree, and appeared to be having a blast. In both snaps, her dress fell down her shoulder and left a hint of her nipples showing. The ensemble was unbuttoned in the front, and it featured soft ruffled tiers on the skirt.