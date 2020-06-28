Anastasiya Kvitko Shows Off Major Cleavage In A White Top On Instagram

Russian model and Instagram sensation Anastasiya Kvitko took to her page on Saturday and shared another skin-baring snap to tease her 11.1 million followers.

In the picture, Anastasiya could be seen rocking a white crop top that featured thin straps and a low-cut neckline, one that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. She paired the risque top with a pink, silk pleated skirt.

Anastasiya applied a full face of makeup to match her glamorous outfit. She appeared to have worn some foundation that gave her face a flawless, matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush and opted for a light pink lipstick that accentuated her luscious pout. Anastasya finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows. Her eye makeup could not be seen as she accessorized with a pair of brown sunglasses.

Anastasiya swept her brunette tresses to one side and let her wavy locks cascade over her back. She also wore a rose-gold wristwatch, a ring, and carried a stylish tan-colored bag to ramp up the glamour.

The picture was captured on a boat and Anastasiya posed against the beautiful backdrop of the sea. A harbour and some palm trees could also be seen in the background.

To pose, she sat straight, slightly tilted her head, and looked at the camera. Anastasiya also held several 100-dollar notes in her hands.

In the caption, she started a contest and promised to give away $10,000 to the winner, adding that the cash prize was sponsored by 10xgiveaways. She also added a disclaimer and included the eligibility criteria for participants.

Within two hours of posting, the snap racked up more than 34,000 likes. Many of Anastasiya’s fans flocked to the comments section and shared about 750 messages to praise her figure. Others enthusiastically participated in the contest to wish the cash.

“Wow, you look so beautiful and gorgeous in the picture!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“What if I win? Can I take you out for a date to an expensive restaurant?” another user questioned.

“Damn, I love your figure. You are the hottest babe on IG,” a third admirer remarked.

“I don’t want your money I want you in my life instead,” a fourth follower expressed his wishful thinking.

Aside from her fans, many of Anastasiya’s fellow models and influencers also liked the post to show appreciation, including Chantel Zales, Khloe Terae, Eriana Blanco, and Aylen Alvarez.

Earlier this week, Anastasiya shared another hot snap on IG in which she could be seen flaunting her buxom physique in a nude bikini that she teamed with a crocheted cover-up tied over her bikini bottoms.