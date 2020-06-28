Jessa Duggar Shares Son Spurgeon’s Clever Tactic For Skipping Out On His Nap Time

Jessa Duggar regularly shares stories and photos of her three kids, Spurgeon, 4, Henry, 3, and Ivy Jane, 1, on Instagram and her 2.2 million followers love it. In her latest share on the social media platform, the Counting On star posted a cute story of her oldest son coming up with a clever way of getting out of taking a nap.

Jessa revealed that Spurgeon luckily still take naps. However, there are times when she decides that an earlier bedtime is a bit better on some days. She also shared in her short story that she likes to put the two boys down separately so that they are not playing around with each other instead of sleeping. One day recently as she was in putting Henry down first for his nap time, she told Spurgeon to grab a book and do some reading while she was busy with his little brother. That’s when the Duggar grandson apparently took reading to a whole new level.

According to Jessa, she came back into the room only to find that Spurgeon had grabbed a huge pile of books for his reading pleasure. As seen in the photo that the mom of three shared, the little guy stacked the books right beside him. He had one book in his hand ready to get started.

He told his mom that he was going to read all of the books that were sitting there. Seeing how sweet that was, Jessa Duggar ended up not sending him in to take a nap after all.

Spurgeon was sitting on their living room couch looking intently at the book in his hand. His signature curly hair and long eyelashes just added to the adorableness of the snapshot. Duggar fans wholeheartedly agreed that Spurgeon was pretty smart in getting out of his nap that day.

“That’s awesome! Such sweet little ones,” one of her followers remarked.

“Looks like some serious reading there,” someone else said.

“Just like his dad and uncle Jeremy,” replied a third fan.

The new season of Counting On is set to begin on July 7. The premiere episode was originally supposed to begin on June 30, however, it was announced earlier this month that it was pushed back one week. There was no explanation as to why, but Duggar fans are just happy that their favorite reality TV family are back on TLC for more new episodes. Jessa Duggar and her family of four will be featured throughout the new season, as well as the rest of the family members.