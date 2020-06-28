Sierra Skye Only Wears Tiny String Thong Bikini Bottoms In Sexy New Pic

Sierra Skye has been tantalizing her Instagram fans with some racy photos as of late, and in her newest post, she only wore a pair of tiny string thong bikini bottoms. She stood with her back facing the camera and glanced over her shoulder for a revealing shot that she censored with a white “x” mark.

In the snap, the model exuded lots of flirty vibes as she gave a pout. She placed her right hand on the top of her forehead and stood under the shadows of a tree.

Her bikini bottoms were dark purple and featured a g-string style-cut with a flirty triangle accent. Thanks to her choice to go topless, her sideboob was on full show. The “x” mark that she drew on her chest gave attention to her curves and her bare derrière was also hard to miss.

Sierra wore her hair slicked back into a high, messy bun with loose bangs that framed her face. Her blond highlights popped against her naturally darker locks, and she sported a chic makeup application. It appeared to include heavy mascara, dark liner on her lower lids, blush, and glossy pink lipstick. She also accessorized with a couple of earrings, including large silver hoops and a smaller pair to match. Moreover, she rocked a silver chain bracelet on her right wrist.

The model posed in a backyard, and behind her was a tan rock, leafy green plants, a bush, and a palm tree. The photo was taken on a sunny day, and parts of her physique were lit up, leaving her skin looking flawless.

The post has garnered more than 117,900 likes in the first four hours since it went live, and her admirers reacted positively in the comments section.

“Gosh you’re perfect,” raved a follower.

“You look pretty in this picture today @sierraaaskyee!!” exclaimed a second fan.

“Perfect curves of a gorgeous woman,” gushed a third supporter.

“Sierra the dream,” declared another devotee.

Sierra also took to her platform to post a similar snap a couple of days ago, that time opting to go topless in a pair of red thong bikini bottoms. She struck almost the same pose, except she placed her left hand on the top of her chest and placed her other hand on her leg. She accessorized with a black bandana that she wrapped around her head and a pair of eye-catching yellow heart earrings. She stood in front of a tan wall beside a lounge chair and a palm tree.