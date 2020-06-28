WWE Rumors: Baron Corbin Has Legitimate Issues With Matt Riddle

King Baron Corbin is not happy about the latest arrival onto WWE’s main roster, and these problems stem from outside of the ring. Matt Riddle jumped up to Friday Night SmackDown two weeks ago, and he already has a non-title victory over Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles. Rumors are flying that his first main roster program will be against Corbin, but the king doesn’t feel the “Original Bro” deserves it yet.

Before making his main roster debut, Riddle had two WWE matches while still a member of NXT. He was a member of the yellow team at last year’s Survivor Series, and it was Corbin who eliminated him from the match.

In January, Riddle was a participant in the men’s battle royal at the Royal Rumble. Once again, he tangled with Corbin, who eliminated Riddle from the match after only a couple of minutes. The two superstars have a history together and are in line for a feud on the blue brand.

Sportskeeda reported that WWE is moving forward with the feud, but Corbin is not happy about it. He even said that Riddle should have to defeat five enhancement talents before getting the chance to have a match against him.

WWE

Plans for a feud between Corbin and Riddle originated back in March, and they’ve been building up ever since. After Riddle’s big debut win over Styles, he moves on to Corbin with the two possibly having a match at Extreme Rules next month.

Another thing that hasn’t set well with Corbin is that Riddle has reportedly known about these plans for months. Corbin only found out about the new feud in the last week, and he feels disrespected by WWE and the creative team.

This week’s episode of SmackDown was a tribute to The Undertaker, and it ended with Corbin facing Jeff Hardy. After the match, Corbin was attacked by Hardy, The New Day, Braun Strowman, and Riddle, who all put him down on his back.

Corbin spent nearly four years in NXT before making his main roster debut in 2016. Since then, he has been the United States Champion, won King of the Ring, won Money in the Bank, won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and been the general manager of Monday Night Raw.

Riddle became a member of NXT in mid-July of 2018 but didn’t make his debut until that October. Since then, he has been a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion with Pete Dunne and is already moving up to the main roster of WWE.