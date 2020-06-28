Adele Downs Five Drinks And Recreates Her Epic Glastonbury Performance On Instagram

Adele appears to be enjoying the quarantine life. The singer made a rare post on social media showing her hamming it up on Instagram at home after downing 5 drinks. In a series of images, she poses in front of her television while wearing the same dress that she wore for her iconic 2016 Glastonbury Music Festival performance.

In the first image, Adele is squatting next to a tv tuned to BBC showing excited fans in the Glastonbury audience. She holds a fan aimed at her face while wearing a casual white t-shirt and gray sparkly pants. In the next photo, however, she has glammed it up.

Standing next to an image of her on the television wearing the same long black studded dress, she waves her arms and moves her head, recreating the same moves she was making during her performance on the television.

The dress was custom made for the performance by Clare Waight Keller, the then-designer for Chloe. The 70s-inspired frock features a bell sleeve and multi-colored sequins on a black base that grazes the ground.

She captioned the post noting that she had had 5 ciders with an ok hand emoji.

“What a way to spend a night in lockdown,” cheered one fan over the post.

While Adele weighed, according to some reports, 150 pounds more during her performance, the dress still manages to look amazing in both the 2016 performance and her 2020 re-creation.

Shortly before posting the duo of images, she posted a picture of her performing at Glastonbury in the custom dress, her arm extended to the side, and bedecked in rings. On the other arm, she wears a Van, Cleef & Arpels bracelet and holds a microphone.

Several people posted comments on that image wondering if she was hinting that her highly-anticipated fourth album was coming soon.

“Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. Wear a mask and be patient,” she replied.

The famously private singer made a rare public appearance recently to give a speech for a digital event honoring those who lost their lives in the tragic Grenfell Tower fire. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Adele kept it casual, appearing in a gray and black shawl over a gray hoodie and she called on people to continue to call for change.

“I think that this year, more than ever, there has never been a more appropriate time for us to truly exercise camaraderie and compassion and open-mindedness and persistence. Persistence for answers, persistence for action,” she said.