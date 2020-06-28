Carmen Electra Sizzles In Black Sports Bra & Peach Leggings While Sharing Workout Tips

Carmen Electra showed off her toned body in a series of fitness related posts today, and her Instagram followers appreciated her look as she gave her tips on keeping fit.

Carmen stood in front of a white background, and she appeared to have on highlighter and blush that made her face shimmer. It also looked like the model had some eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara to accent her eyes. A nude lip color seemed to fill out her lips, and she gave a shoutout to Preston Meneses for the glam look. Carmen wore her highlighted hair pulled back in a loose ponytail that hung in waves down the back of her head.

In the shot, Carmen stood on one leg, and she had it bent. Her other leg was lifted behind her, and she bent her knee and reached one arm back to hold onto her foot. The model leaned over, and she touched a 10-pound dumbbell with her other hand presumably for balance, and her hand sported long, light-colored fingernails.

The former MTV personality wore a black sports bra that had mesh insets and a scoop neck, which showed off her ample cleavage and toned shoulders and defined arms. She paired the top with peach capri-length leggings, which featured a black band near the waistband. Carmen finished off the sporty look with black tennis shoes that had black, gray, and white souls.

“So this is how you look like your in your 20’s still. You are still sexy as hell,” replied one fan who included black hearts and a red heart eye emoji.

‘You are amazing. No wonder you are more beautiful than 20-year-old girls. A life of taking care of yourself! Totally enjoy posts of current and old pictures!” a second account replied.

“I wish you would release another fitness collection,” wrote a follower, including a purple heart emoji, remembering that the model released her own workout DVDs before.

Carmen replied with her thanks and a high-five emoji.

“Morning, Carmen. It’s a quiet evening for me, no playing up a bit boring waiting to catch up with Jennifer, and we’ll have a few sneaky ones, and a bit of fun. You have a lovely figure. Thank you for your posts, gorgeous. I appreciate them, and all the best,” gushed a fourth Instagrammer.

Carmen’s Instagram followers seemed to love the post with more than 4,200 hitting the like button, and at least 136 took the time to leave an uplifting comment for the 48-year-old actress.