Eden Levine Nearly Spills Out Of A Tiny Neon Green Bikini, Rocks Mesh Leggings On Instagram

Instagram sensation Eden Levine took to her page on Saturday and posted an NSFW bikini photo to wowed her 1.8 million followers.

In the snap, Eden rocked a dangerously tiny, neon-green bikini top that exposed her breasts, only managing to censor her nipples. The top comprised a string that ran across her chest and thin straps that tied behind her back.

The hottie teamed her skimpy bikini top with green string bikini bottoms that accentuated her thick thighs. Eden also wore a pair of green, high-waist mesh leggings atop her bikini bottoms that added extra sexiness to her ensemble.

She opted for a full face of makeup that seemingly included some foundation, a nude-pink lipstick, and pink blush. It looked like she applied a thick coat of mascara over her eyelashes, opted for a thin layer of eyeliner and finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her black hair down and accessorized with a yellow-and-blue band.

The photo was apparently captured in Eden’s room. Her bed, a shelf full of bags and purses, and a dressing table with some makeup brushes could be seen in the background. To pose, she stood straight, spread her legs slightly apart, held her hands behind her back, puckered her lips, and gazed straight into the camera.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy bikini was from the online clothing retailer, Ami Club Wear. She also tagged her second IG account in the post and wrote that she has uploaded a booty pic in the same outfit over there.

Within six hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 5,000 likes. Many of her fans also took to the comments section and posted about 150 messages to praise her amazing figure and sexy sense of style.

“Beautiful and gorgeous pic. You are a magnificent goddess,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“My beautiful, Eden, I love you!” another user confessed his feelings.

“Wow, you are so, so perfect!!” a third follower wrote.

“Damn, so pretty! I hope you have a great day,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “lovely,” “amazing,” and “so hot,” to express their admiration for the model.

Apart from her regular followers, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Pandora Blue, CJ Sparxx, and Gia Macool.

Eden exactly knows how to mesmerize her IG followers with her steamy photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she shared a pic on June 23 in which she rocked a revealing orange monokini.