Kansas State Football Players Join Boycott Of Athletic Program After Offensive Social Media Post By A Student

Kansas State University football players announced on Saturday they were joining an ongoing boycott of the school’s athletic program. Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports reported that several Wildcats players posted an image on social media that included a statement announcing their intentions.

“To our family at Kansas State: Due to the recent disparaging, insensitive, and unsettling comments made by a fellow student, we as a football team, after consultation with students from campus organizations, as well as students from the general student body, feel it is best for us to stand with the students,” the graphic read. “We are demanding that Kansas State University put a policy in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful action toward a student or groups of students. We have resolved that we cannot play, practice, or meet until these demands are heard and actions taken. We love Kansas State but we must stand together and protect all students moving forward.”

The boycott stems from a post on Twitter by a Kansas State student named Jaden McNeil. The founder and president of Trump-supporting organization America First Students, posted a “congratulations” to George Floyd for going an entire month without drugs. Floyd died in May after a police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest until he lost consciousness and eventually passed away. His death spawned protests in several different cities across the country, as well as several countries around the world. Floyd’s official autopsy report said he had drugs in his system at the time of his death.

Elsa Hasch / Getty Images

The football players are the latest group of athletes to announce they are boycotting the athletic department until the school takes action against McNeil and the sentiment he posted. On Thursday, Kansas State women’s basketball player Christianna Mae posted on Twitter that a group of Black athletes she belonged to would not participate in donor or recruiting events until the school health with McNeil. The Saturday social media post appears to go a step further as far as what the athletes will do if there isn’t a response from the university.

According to Sallee, the school’s Athletic Director Gene Taylor reportedly took to social media on Saturday as well and voiced his displeasure with what McNeil tweeted. Taylor said he and his administration were committed to listening to the athletes who were promising the boycott. He did not say whether Kansas State would take the steps the group asked for in its post.