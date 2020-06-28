Abby Dowse Says She’s In A ‘Bad & Boujee Mood’ While Flashing Her Curves In A Revealing Bodysuit

Abby Dowse lit up her Instagram page this weekend with a hot new selfie that has become a major hit with her fans.

The upload hit the Australian model’s page on Saturday evening and saw her sitting in on the edge of a white chair with her long legs stretched out in front of her. She held her cell phone in her hand, gazing intently at its screen to ensure that she was capturing the shot at the perfect angle to give her audience a good look at her incredible figure, which she showed off in a sexy bodysuit that perfectly suited her dangerous curves.

Abby looked hotter than ever in the revealing number from Fashion Nova that hugged her hourglass silhouette in all of the right ways. The one-piece was white with the phrase “bad & boujee mood” written across her chest in bold black lettering — a state of mind she noted in the caption of the post that she was experiencing as well. It had long sleeves and a mock neckline that hid her decolletage entirely but clung tight enough to her chest to accentuate her voluptuous assets. She also appeared to be going braless underneath the garment, giving the barely there ensemble even more of a seductive vibe.

The number’s daringly high-cut took Abby’s look to the next level, as it left almost her entire lower half exposed. Its leg openings reached all the way up to the model’s waist, allowing her to show off her curvy hips and sculpted thighs, as well as her gorgeous tan.

Abby completed her racy outfit with a pair of lace-up thigh-high combat boots for a bit of edge. Her platinum tresses were straightened and cascaded behind her shoulders, and she added a touch of makeup to make her striking features shine. The cosmetics application appeared to include a nude lipgloss and a dusting of blush, as well as a thick coat of mascara on her lashes.

Four hours proved to be plenty of time for Abby’s followers to shower her latest Instagram appearance with love. It has amassed nearly 12,000 likes and 300-plus comments within the short timespan.

“Absolutely stunning pic,” one person wrote.

“Wow you’re spectacular,” quipped another fan.

“You have one of the most beautiful faces I’ve ever seen!!” a third follower remarked.

“This woman…is perfection personified,” declared a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Abby has thrilled her social media following with a look at her flawless physique. The model recently shared another steamy shot that saw her lifting up her shirt to flash a glimpse of her ample cleavage in a black bikini. That look also proved to be extremely popular, racking up over 23,000 likes and 411 comments to date.