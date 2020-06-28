Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Trains Her Glutes In Blue Sports Bra And Biker Shorts

Sophie Van Oostenbrugge targetted her glutes in the latest video series on her Instagram page.

Rocking a blue sports bra, matching biker shorts, and white socks, the Dutch fitness influencer started her workout with a variation of the glute bridge. For this exercise, Sophie lay back on an exercise mat and placed her feet on a wall. With a gray resistance band around her knees, Sophie lowered and raised her hips. As she did so, she slid her feet up and down the wall. Sophie recommended doing four sets of 10-12 repetitions and instructed fans to squeeze their glutes during their reps.

In the second video of the series, Sophie got into a squat position before she placed one knee on the ground and then the other. Then she returned to the squat position and leaped into the air. She suggested completing four sets of 15 repetitions.

Next Sophie tackled a set of banded reverse steps. She placed a peach exercise band around her knees and twisted her hips to one side as stretched one leg diagonally behind her. After returning her foot to its original position, she repeated the exercise on the other side. Sophie recommended doing 25 repetitions per set for this one.

In the fourth video of the series, Sophie ended the circuit with a series of airborne lunges. Starting from a standing position, Sophie lifted one leg and slowly placed her knee on the ground behind her. She suggested doing four sets of 12 repetitions and encouraged viewers to focus on engaging the front leg while doing the exercise.

Sophie’s post has been liked more than 22,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans expressed excitement about attempting the circuit. One of those comments came from a fellow Instagram influencer.

“Need to try this,” wrote Courtney Black, a fitness trainer with over 600,000 followers.

Several smaller Instagram accounts chimed in as well and the glute bridge seemed to be one of the exercises that people were most eager to try.

“The wall bridge is so creative!!! I’ll have to try it next glute day,” a second person added before including a clapping emoji to their comment.

“You are the most beautiful and sweetest woman in the world I have ever seen,” they wrote. “You do your job very well and show women an incredibly good way. Congratulations Sophie!”