Daniela Tamayo Flaunts Her Incredible Abs In A Tiny Red Crop Top And Black Panties

On Saturday, Colombian fitness model Daniela Tamayo went online and shared a set of hot snaps on her Instagram page.

In the pics, Daniela could be seen rocking a tiny red crop top with the Coca Cola logo printed on it. She teamed the top with skimpy black panties and a pair of long black socks. The ensemble allowed her to expose her midsection, drawing particular attention toward her perfectly sculpted abs and taut stomach. What’s more, she also put her well-toned legs on full display.

She opted for minimal makeup to prove that she is naturally beautiful. Her makeup application seemingly included some foundation, a nude lipstick, a thin coat of mascara, and defined eyebrows.

Daniela wore her highlighted tresses down and let her locks fall over her shoulders and bosoms. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for several friendship bracelets.

Daniela did not mention the location in her post, but the shoot apparently took place in her kitchen. A black refrigerator, a kitchen counter, two black pendant lights, and several kitchen accessories could be seen in the background.

In the first picture, Daniela slightly tilted her body, held one of her hands behind her head and touched her hair with her other hand. She gazed right into the camera and flashed an ear-to-ear smile.

In the second image, she stood straight, tugged at her panties to show off a glimpse of her lower torso, parted her lips, and seductively looked at the camera.

In the caption, Daniela asked her fans whether they prefer the picture in which she is smiling or the one where she pulled off a serious look. Within an hour of posting, the snap garnered more than 2,600 likes.

Additionally, many of her ardent admirers took to the comments section and posted about 180 messages in which they praised Daniela’s amazing figure and enthusiastically responded to the caption.

“Whether you are smiling or not, you always look beautiful. But I always fall in love with a woman’s smile,” one of her fans commented not the picture.

“You are the most beautiful woman on IG, Daniela,” another user chimed in.

“I like the photo with the smile better. It is my birthday, so I take it as a gift from you,” a third admirer remarked.

“What a hot body. You are stunning, babe,” a fourth follower wrote.

Danila posts her sexy photos on the photo-sharing website almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she took to her page on June 20 and posted a pic in which she rocked a black-and-white striped crop top that she teamed with daisy dukes.