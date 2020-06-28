Hailey Baldwin Is Reportedly ‘Very Hurt’ Over Justin Bieber’s Sexual Assault Allegations

Hailey Baldwin is reportedly upset by the recent allegations against her husband Justin Bieber.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Bieber decided to take legal action against two people who anonymously accused the singer of sexual assault. The two accusers went under the usernames @ItsnotKadi (Kadi) and @danielleglvn (Danielle) and claimed Bieber assaulted them on separate occasions and between the years 2014 and 2015. Bieber has since denied the allegations and filed a $20 million lawsuit against both of them for defamation.

According to Hollywood Life, Baldwin didn’t take the accusations against her husband lightly. Although she fully intends on staying by her husband’s side amid his decision to take legal action, she reportedly knew the allegations would affect him and hurt his image.

“Hailey is very hurt because they take these things very seriously,” a source said. “It was very obvious this couldn’t be true and factually impossible and she knows that.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Not only did Baldwin reportedly decide to believe Bieber because of the love she has for him, but she was also involved in one of the events one of Bieber’s accusers recounted via Twitter. In documents concerning the lawsuit, Bieber and his attorneys detailed that Bieber and his future wife were together when the incident in question occurred.

“One of these allegations [Hailey] herself was with him. There are multiple pictures all over the internet showing this,” the insider continued to say.

In a series of tweets, Bieber was accused of assaulting Kadi after he went to the Met Gala in May 2015. According to a court document, the incident couldn’t have occurred at the time, as Bieber allegedly attended an after-party for the fashion event and stayed there until 4:00 am. Kadi claimed the assault from Bieber took place the same day at 2:30 am. As for Danielle, the user accused Bieber of assaulting her in a hotel during his performance at SXSW in 2014. However, while Bieber did perform at the concert, he shared on social media that he and his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez were together and didn’t stay at a hotel.

The allegations against Bieber came after the couple reportedly decided to expand their family soon. Baldwin and Bieber have been married since September 2018. Although they’ve only been married a short time, the couple were friends for years before they decided to date one another. Like many of Bieber’s old friends, Baldwin reportedly understands that the accusations he recently received aren’t new and have been going on since he rose to fame in the 2000s.