WWE Rumors: Impact Wrestling Heavily Pursuing Former Raw Tag Team Champions

Impact Wrestling’s biggest event of the year is coming up soon, and they’re making a hard play for two former champions in WWE. In April, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released by WWE in a cost-cutting measure due to the coronavirus pandemic. With Slammiversary less than three weeks away, Impact is doing everything they can to have the former Raw Tag Team Champions appear.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Impact is heavily pursuing Gallows and Anderson, and they want them soon. Their 90-day non-compete clause for WWE will expire in mid-July, just in time for Slammiversary on July 18. The promotion says that on that date, “the world of Impact Wrestling will change.”

The deals offered to Gallows and Anderson are said to be “incredibly strong,” and they’d give a lot of freedom to the pair. Impact would reportedly allow them to also work for New Japan Pro Wrestling once the global lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions is in place.

NJPW is where many thought that the tag team would eventually end up since it was their home before signing with WWE. In 2016, they arrived on the scene with AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura, who are both still part of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Good Brothers were part of the first round of major cuts made by WWE almost three months ago. Rusev, Erick Rowan, Zack Ryder, Eric Young, Ethan Carter III, and nearly two dozen other superstars were part of the overall releases. Impact Wrestling has had connections to several of the released wrestlers since that time.

In early June, Impact released an advertisement for Slammiversary that suggested that any of those big names could sign with them. Most of the clips shown in the commercial were from the time those wrestlers spent with Impact Wrestling or TNA in the past.

A Bulgarian flag also flashed on the screen to tease of an appearance by Rusev.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that the latest advertisement shows more footage of Gallows and Anderson during their time spent in promotions other than WWE. The company is teasing that a former World Champion is going to be appearing at Slammiversary as well.

Scott D’Amore, the vice president of Impact Wrestling, has been good friends with Gallows and Anderson for many years. They have all been members of the Bullet Club in Japan, and D’Amore tried to get Gallows in TNA in the past.