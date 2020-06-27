Ariana James Flashes Her Beautiful Smile In An Up-Close Image, Shows Off Her Perky Assets On Instagram

Colombian fitness model Ariana James went online on Saturday and treated her legions of ardent followers to a gorgeous, up-close snap.

In the picture, the 29-year-old model could be seen rocking a classy black ensemble that featured long puff sleeves and a v-shaped neckline that plunged all the way down to her stomach, enabling her to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts.

Ariana opted for a full face of makeup to complement her attire. She appeared to have applied a dewy foundation that gave her face a fresh look. She seemingly dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, applied a pink lipstick, and nude eyeshadow combined with some shimmer. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows. She also had her manicured nails painted with a white polish.

She wore her raven-colored hair down, letting her locks fall over her back. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a pair of pearly stud earrings.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami, Florida. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, Ariana had earlier posted a long-shot snap from the same photoshoot which provided fans with a detailed look at her outfit. She had also informed her fans that the shoot took place at the Estiatorio Milos restaurant.

To pose for the latest pic, she held a glass of white wine in one of her hands, lifted her chin up, looked away from the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile that melted many hearts, as indicated in the comments section.

The hottie added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wrote that change happens when a person starts believing in something. She then wished her fans a happy weekend and thanked them for their support, adding that she reads all comments that they post on her pictures.

Within 20 minutes of going live, the snapshot accrued more than 23,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Ariana’s followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 500 messages to praise her.

“Oh wow, you look drop-dead gorgeous in this snap, Ari. Keep rocking!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“I love your smile. It melted my heart!” another user chimed in.

“You are the most wonderful woman I have ever seen! Gorgeous face, incredible body, and a beautiful heart!” a third admirer remarked.

“How can you be this perfect? I envy your husband! He’s the luckiest man on Earth,” a fourth follower wrote.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation, including Daniela Tamayo and Angeline Varona.