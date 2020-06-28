Cindy Prado Stuns In An Off-The-Shoulder Crop Top & Skirt: ‘The Perfect Summer Ensemble’

Cindy Prado took to her Instagram account on Saturday, June 27, to share a five-photo series of herself wearing her latest fashionable outfit, this time showing off some serious skin in a matching crop top-and-skirt set.

The pictures were taken on Captiva Island, according to the geotag. The model posed in front of a home with multiple large, tall palm trees in the background. The shots seemed to be captured at the golden hour, as Cindy’s skin was awash in sun and bronzed hues.

She wore her caramel-colored locks in an updo. Two strands fell down in front, framing her face.

Cindy’s bare shoulders were on display, as her green, snakeskin-print top slid down her arms. The blouse sported puffy sleeves, making the ensemble look extra flowy and comfortable. The crop top showcased her tanned and toned midriff as well.

The skirt boasted the same fabric and pattern as the top. It dipped low on her abdomen, showcasing both her fit figure and her long, lean legs, which seemed to go on forever.

She shielded her eyes with dark sunglasses. As for her jewelry, Cindy opted to accessorize with earrings, a necklace, multiple rings, and several bracelets. She carried a knit bag on her arm.

Though her eye makeup could not be seen, Cindy appeared to wear other beauty products on her face. Her brows looked to be shaped and groomed, and filled in with pencil.

It seemed as if she wore a warm blush and bronzer on her cheeks, making her cheekbones pop.

Her lips appeared to be filled in with a pink gloss.

Cindy’s 1.4 million followers flocked to the comments section in droves, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise.

“Such a QUEEN,” declared a fan, emphasizing the last word in all-caps.

“It does not get any better than this, Stunning,” wrote a second social media user, punctuating their comment with three flame emoji.

“Inspiration,” commented a third person, following up with a heart-eye emoji.

“Very elegant and beautiful,” said a fourth follower, adding three flame emoji and several green hearts.

At the time of this writing, the post was double-tapped close to 10,000 times and received more than 100 comments.

As The Inquisitr readers and Cindy Prado fans know, the model frequently shares her newest ensembles on her Instagram account. One of her latest posts had her toasting to the weekend, drink in hand. In those images, Cindy wore a button-down blouse that flaunted her cleavage. She paired the top with teeny white shorts.