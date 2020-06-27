Scheana Marie’s Boyfriend Brock Davies Shares Supportive Post After Miscarriage News

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie recently revealed the tragic news that she suffered a miscarriage at six weeks. The “Good as Gold” singer and boyfriend Brock Davies didn’t even think it was possible for Scheana to get pregnant, so they were ecstatic when they heard the news. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse and an OB identified that she had indeed miscarried. Scheana is currently waiting to miscarry naturally at her home.

Brock is now showing support for his girlfriend in a new Instagram post which he shared shortly after Scheana dropped the news on her podcast. In the new photo, Brock is holding Scheana up in his arms as he has his back face the camera. The reality star is grinning at the camera as the couple’s hair blows in the wind as they stand on a beach. Brock is wearing a colorful speedo while Scheana has on water shoes and shorts. With his back being the focal point of the photo, Brock noted in his caption that he has Scheana’s back.

According to Us Weekly, Scheana shared the photo to her Instagram story and said she would always have her man’s back as well. Brock also shared the couple’s night in together as they dined on take out Cheesecake Factory on his own story.

Fans of the couple appreciated the post from Brock supporting Scheana, the underdog of Vanderpump Rules.

“It’s so good to see her with a man who loves her like a real man should!” one fan wrote.

“So sweet! There is something so comforting about this photo!!” another added.

“Sheena u went thru so much and ended on top!!” a third fan responded.

The new photo from Brock marks only the second time he’s shared a picture of Scheana on his timeline. The first came on April 22 when he introduced the reality star to all of his followers. In the post, he called her his “better half” and joked about who took the longest to get ready on their night out.

Scheana has not shared a new post to her Instagram since revealing her miscarriage news on her podcast Friday morning. She did defend Brock in the comment section of the photo after he was slammed for not being home in Australia with the two children he has from a previous relationship.

Whether Scheana and Brock’s relationship will appear on Bravo remains to be seen. Vanderpump Rules has not officially been picked up for a ninth season yet.