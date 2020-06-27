Woman Pictured In Viral Video Screaming At Trader Joe’s Employees When Asked To Wear A Mask

A Los Angeles woman has been dubbed the 'Trader Joe's Karen' after freaking out when asked to wear a mask.

A woman from Los Angeles, California has now been dubbed the ‘Trader Joe’s Karen’ after appearing in a now viral video on Twitter in which she is seen screaming at Trader Joe’s employees. The reason she freaked out was because she was approached by a staff member at the grocery store and asked to wear a face mask, according to Law & Crime.

It is currently a policy at Trader Joe’s that customers and employees all wear face coverings in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, this particular woman was not pleased with the rule. The bizarre video starts out with her yelling at two different employees, claiming to have been cussed out by one of them when approached about not having a mask on.

As the employees attempt to reason with her, the unnamed woman continues to rant and curse while others stand by and watch. The man filming the video expressed his shock over the entire incident.

“This is day one. This is opening day of Trader Joe’s in North Hollywood. This is Karen,” he said.

Eventually, the woman slams down her shopping basket and is escorted out of the store as she continued to throw insults around.

“Democratic pigs, all of you!” she screamed as she exited.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

She tried to defend herself for not wearing a mask, insisting she had a breathing problem.

“Yes, I have a breathing problem. My doctor would not let me wear a mask. So, anyone harassing me to wear a mask, you guys are violating federal law. You get that? Get that on camera,” she told the man filming.

A witness who watched the entire event unfold explained that strangely enough, the woman had a mask on before she entered the store. They also described how aggressive she was, appearing to try to incite drama.

“She took her mask off after she entered the store, and walked around with a basket, but not putting anything into it. Instead she was roaming the aisles and getting up in people’s faces, getting as close as possible, waiting for someone to inevitably tell her to put her mask back on,” they said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the term ‘Karen’ has become increasingly common. The term is meant to refer to a middle aged white woman who complains about trivial matters. One of the first women given the nickname was Amy Cooper, a white woman who called the police on a Black man in Central Park who asked her to put her dog on a leash.