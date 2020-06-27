Anna Vakili Displays Her Curvaceous Physique In Orange Lace Lingerie

British reality TV star and model Anna Vakili went online on Saturday and dropped a hot lingerie snapshot on her Instagram page to mesmerize her 1.2 million followers.

In the picture, the 29-year-old model rocked an orange-colored lace lingerie set that perfectly accentuated her curvy figure. The set comprised a bralette that boasted wired cups to provide her breasts with a push-up feature. As a result, the risque ensemble allowed her to show off ample cleavage. She teamed the bra with matching lace panties that drew viewers’ attention toward her perfect waist-to-hip ratio and put her sexy legs on full display.

She opted for a full face of makeup in keeping with her style. The application seemingly included some foundation that gave her face a flawless matte finish. She applied a pink-colored blush to her cheeks, opted for a nude shade of lipstick, a light brown eyeshadow, and a thin coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

Anna — who gained popularity after participating in the popular series Love Island — wore her highlighted brunette tresses down and let her long locks cascade over her shoulders.

The photoshoot apparently took place in her kitchen as several cabinets and a kitchen counter could be seen in the background. Anna stood straight, next to a glass door, placed her hand on the frame of the door, slightly puckered her lips, and gazed straight into the camera.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her beautiful lingerie set was from the London-based intimate and beachwear brand, Boux Avenue, which she purchased at a 20 % discounted price. Anna also revealed that her post was sponsored by the brand.

Within 14 hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 47,000 likes. Many of her fans also took to the comments section and posted 200-plus messages to praise her flawless figure.

“I’ll never understand how you didn’t win Love Island. You’re the best,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Your classic hourglass figure is just so f*cking BEAUTIFUL!! I admit to being downright JEALOUS of you,” another user wrote.

“Damn, you look absolutely gorgeous!!” a third follower chimed in, adding multiple hearts and kiss emoji.

“What a beautiful lingerie set. Looks like it was made only for your body,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Anna’s fellow celebrities and models also liked and commented on the snap, including Becca Edwards, Jessica Gale, George Rains, and Laura-Alicia.

Not too long ago, Anna shared another hot snap on her IG page in which she could be seen rocking a tighter-than-skin printed jumpsuit.