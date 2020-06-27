Sadie Robertson Matches With Her Sister Bella In New Instagram Post

Sadie Robertson and her sister Bella Robertson modeled new pieces from Sadie's Words of Affirmation clothing line.

Ducky Dynasty star Sadie Robertson took to Instagram on Saturday, June 27 to share a photo of herself alongside her younger sister Bella Robertson. The post was meant to promote Sadie’s Hey Sister virtual conference that took place that morning, which featured some inspirational speakers. The photo was also intended to show off some of the newest pieces in Sadie’s Words of Affirmation clothing line.

The two sisters stood outside to take the photo, each of them wearing very similar outfits and looking more alike than ever. Sadie wore a white tie-dye sweatshirt she wore rolled up at the sleeves. She paired it with a pair of light wash denim bell bottom jeans. She completed the look with a pair of white tennis shoes and a yellow baseball hat. The hat featured the word ‘light’ across the bill and is one of the newest pieces from the Words of Affirmation clothing line. It officially went on sale online this morning, at the same time her conference was taking place.

Sadie wore her blond hair down straight and rested an arm behind her head as she linked her other arm with her sister. Bella looked like Sadie’s twin in a very similar tie-dye sweatshirt, hers in the color brown. She wore a pair of white high waisted jeans with tan patches over the knees. Like her sister, she finished the look out with a pair of white tennis shoes and the same yellow cap.

In her caption, Sadie thanked everyone who got tickets to the conference. She also showed appreciation for her team who put in long hours to make the online event a success.

Sadie’s post quickly racked up the likes, reaching over 100,000 in no time. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the photo as well as to remark upon how similar she and her sister looked.

“Can we talk about how much y’all look alike for a second. So pretty!” one social media user wrote.

“Looking like twins. Gorgeous girls, inside and out!” another person remarked.

“They really said copy and paste! All jokes aside, you guys are such inspirations!” one more person commented.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sadie’s Hey Sister conference was meant to be an empowering virtual gathering focused on topics related to Christianity. Ben Higgins from The Bachelor and his fiancee, Jessica Clarke made an appearance. Other big names included her mother, Korie Robertson, Sazan and Stevie Hendrix, Nate Butler, and several more.