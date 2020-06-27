‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists’ Cast Discuss Some Of The Show’s Unresolved Mysteries

Last year, the Pretty Little Liars spin-off Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, was canceled after only one season by Freeform. Unfortunately, the Season 1 finale was filled with cliffhangers and unresolved mysteries. According to TVLine, several cast members recently reunited to give fans some closure and answers.

On Saturday, Sofia Carson, Sydney Park, Eli Brown, Chris Mason, Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish, Hayley Erin, Evan Bittencourt, and Kelly Rutherford got together for a live remote panel via Chat4Good and discussed what it was like to film the show.

The article indicated that the panel had philanthropic motivations as they partnered with SmileTrain, a charity that helps to treat children with cleft palates and lips.

Rutherford, who played Taylor Hotchkiss’s mother Claire, revealed that she often had no idea what was going on with the show’s central mystery.

“I had no idea what was going on the whole time. Am I the killer? Am I not the killer? Because of the way it’s written, you never know who’s who and what’s what — but it was so much fun.”

As for why the Professor may have chosen the “perfectionists” to target, the actors said they did not have a conclusive answer. Still, several of them offered their own theories on the antagonist’s motives.

Parrish, who played Mona Vanderwaal both on The Perfectionists and the parent series, said she thinks the Professor was out for revenge.

Her co-star, Pieterse, who played Alison DiLaurentis on both shows, said she thinks the Professor had “bad blood with all of” the characters.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

She also mentioned that many fans wanted Mona to be the Professor since she was the first ‘A’ on Pretty Little Liars. However, the majority of the cast seemed to concur that Nolan Hotchkiss was the most likely answer despite his supposed death in the opening episode.

The cast also discussed the beloved relationship between Alison and Shay Mitchell’s character from Pretty Little Liars, Emily Fields. The ship, which has been dubbed “Emison” by fans, came to an end on The Perfectionists with Alison officially signing divorce papers.

Pieterse said the scene was a “turning point” for her character and that Emison was a “soft spot” for everyone involved.

However, some fans also detected sparks between Alison and Hayley Erin’s character, Taylor Hotchkiss.

According to Erin, Taylor was definitely interested.

Despite her nerves about whether or not fans would accept her as a potential new love interest, she said, “I was pleasantly surprised that they were really welcoming of me. I was worried for nothing!”

While the cast did not seem to have concrete answers to some of the show’s burning questions, they did share how they would have liked their characters’ stories to end and a few fun behind-the-scenes anecdotes.