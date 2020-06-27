Rob Kardashian Posts Birthday Message To Khloe Kardashian: ‘I Love You Best Friend’

Rob Kardashian shared a rare tribute to his sister, Khloe Kardashian, in honor of her birthday on Saturday. Rob posted an adorable throwback photo of the two siblings on his Instagram page, shown here.

Khloe and Rob were just children in the photo, and the Good American CEO rocked a T-shirt for the snapshot. She also had her hair styled in a half-up, half-down updo, accessorizing her hair with a large bow. Khloe was biting her lip with she hugged Rob, who was wearing a yellow hat and a graphic tee.

Before publishing the throwback post, Rob left a sweet caption about his older sister on the image. He gave his millions of Instagram followers a glimpse of their relationship by confirming they’re still closer than ever.

“Happy Birthday Khlo-moneyyyy!! Woohoo!” Rob exclaimed. “I LOVE YOU best friend. TONIGHT WE DRINK AS KINGS‼️ (inside joke).”

The post received more than 100,000 likes. Rob also received over 600 comments, including a reply from the birthday girl.

“Bobby!!!!!!! I love you!!! My best friend for life!!!!!!! Cheers my brother,” Khloe said.

Her ex, Tristan Thompson, also praised Rob’s caption.

Noel Vazquez / Getty Images

Although Rob is no longer a part of his family’s show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fans of the famous family know that he and Khloe share a close bond. The siblings lived together for several years when Khloe was married to Lamar Odom.

Since he decided to step away from reality television, Khloe shared last year that she and the rest of the family continue to support him in anything he wants to do. At the time, she told Entertainment Tonight that her brother was taking his fitness more seriously again after struggling with his weight for years.

“Rob is doing great, he really is,” she said. “You know, he’s been working out. He goes to Kim’s, he’s worked out for like the past five days or so and he’s kicking a** and I just want Rob to do what’s best for him and what makes him happy. And if that makes him happy, then we will all support him.”

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr shared that Khloe is also helping Rob gain full custody of his daughter, Dream, whom he shares with Blac Chyna. The exes have been in a custody battle for months, and Khloe and Kris Jenner have reportedly shared statements on Rob’s behalf.

In a court document, Khloe claimed Dream’s behavior worsened when she returned to Rob from being at Chyna’s home.