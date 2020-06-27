Rob Kardashian Posts Birthday Message To Khloe Kardashian: ‘I Love You Best Friend’

Rob Kardashian shared a rare tribute to his sister Khloe Kardashian in honor of her birthday on Saturday. The father of one posted an adorable throwback photo of him and his sibling on his Instagram page, shown here. Khloe and Rob were children in the photo and the Good American CEO rocked a t-shirt for the snapshot. She also had her hair styled in a half-up, half-down updo followed by accessorizing her hair with a large bow. While biting her lip, Khloe hugged Rob, who was wearing a yellow hat and a graphic tee.

Before publishing the throwback post, Rob left a sweet caption about his older sister underneath the image. He gave his millions of Instagram followers a glimpse of their relationship by confirming they’re still closer than ever.

“Happy Birthday Khlo-moneyyyy!! Woohoo!” Rob exclaimed. “I LOVE YOU best friend. TONIGHT WE DRINK AS KINGS‼️ (inside joke).”

The post to Khloe from Rob received more than 100,000 likes underneath the photo. Rob also received over 600 comments, including a reply from the birthday girl. Khloe commented under the post and said, “Bobby!!!!!!! I love you!!! My best friend for life!!!!!!! Cheers my brother.” Her ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, also praised Rob’s caption.

Noel Vazquez / Getty Images

Although Rob is no longer apart of his family’s show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, fans of the famous tribe will know he and Khloe share a close bond. The siblings lived together for several years back when Khloe was married to Lamar Odom. Since he decided to step away from reality television, Khloe shared last year that she and the rest of the family continue to support him in anything he wants to do. At the time, she told Entertainment Tonight her brother was taking his fitness more seriously again after struggling with his weight for years.

“Rob is doing great, he really is,” she said. “You know, he’s been working out. He goes to Kim’s, he’s worked out for like the past five days or so and he’s kicking a** and I just want Rob to do what’s best for him and what makes him happy. And if that makes him happy, then we will all support him.”

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr shared that Khloe is also helping Rob gain full custody of his daughter with Blac Chyna- Dream Kardashian, 3. The exes have been in a custody battle for months, and Khloe and Kris Jenner have reportedly shared statements on Rob’s behalf. In a court document, Khloe claimed Dream’s behavior worsened when she returned to Rob from being at Chyna’s home.