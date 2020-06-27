Bruna Rangel Lima Stuns In Skimpy Bikini As She Poses Alongside Friend

Internet sensation Bruna Rangel Lima left plenty of fans around the world breathless after she posted a stunning new image of herself on Saturday, June 27. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the snapshot with her 4.1 million followers, and it quickly proved to be a hit.

The 24-year-old Brazilian model glowed as she was photographed indoors alongside friend, Bri. Bruna took center stage as she stood directly in front the camera, posing with her hips propped out. She further exuded a sexy vibe as she shared a pout with the camera and stared directly into its lens.

Her long, highlighted, blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in loose curls as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Bruna also looked to be sporting a full face of makeup for the snapshot — a move that elevated her natural facial features and added a touch of glamour to her look. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, bronzer, highlighter, and pink lipstick. Her friend wore a similar look.

Still, it was her killer curves that stole the show, as she flaunted them with a revealing bikini.

Her bikini top featured a tropical print and two straps that seemingly went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment left barely anything to the imagination as it highlighted her busty assets. The swimsuit bra’s cups also exposed an ample amount of Bruna’s cleavage.

The model teamed the tiny top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms. The briefs also did not provide much coverage as they were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut that displayed her curvaceous hips and derriere.

The model revealed in the geotag that she was photographed in Hollywood Hills, California.

In the caption, she tagged her friend’s Instagram handle, as well as revealed that her bikini was designed by Brukini.

The sizzling snapshot was met with instant enthusiasm from her fans, garnering more than 50,000 likes in just a few hours. An additional 505 fans also took to the comments section to offer Bruna praise about her body, beauty, and revealing bathing suit.

“Perfect beauty,” one social media user wrote.

“Flawless ladies,” added a second fan.

“An angel,” a third admirer chimed in.

“So gorgeous,” proclaimed a fourth individual.

Bruna has shared more than one eye-catching post on social media lately. Just earlier today, she left fans stunned after rocking a very revealing ensemble that showed off her curves, per The Inquisitr. That post has since amassed more than 55,000 likes.