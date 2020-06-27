WWE Rumors: Entire Brand Could Be Shut Down After #SpeakingOut Movement

As the #SpeakingOut movement continues to grow in the professional wrestling community, WWE may resort to drastic measures. Rumors are flying that the promotion will completely shut down the NXT UK brand sometime before the end of the year. As accusations keep coming against different superstars, WWE is beginning to wonder if the brand is still worth keeping around.

Earlier this month, the NXT UK brand hit its two-year anniversary, but its future appears to be quite cloudy. According to Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda, there are numerous reasons why WWE is contemplating dissolving the brand and moving its remaining superstars elsewhere.

The primary reason that NXT UK may close is due to the #SpeakingOut movement, which has been extremely big on the British wrestling scene. On Friday, WWE released both El Ligero and Travis Banks after claims of sexual misconduct and abuse were brought against them, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Even though those are the only two names that have hit the news, accusations against others have come about. Sportskeeda reported that at least four more people within the brand have already had talks with WWE management.

WWE has been reaching out to those making the accusations to find out further details. The promotion is specifically looking for any filed police reports or involvement from law enforcement.

With the strain that COVID-19 has brought to WWE over the last four months, they are not looking to have any additional problems. As claims of sexual assault and misconduct keep coming about members of the NXT UK brand, WWE may just rid itself of the issue as a whole.

If NXT UK does cease operations, the remaining superstars under contract would likely move to NXT. That would help refill the roster as some of those on the yellow brand move up to Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.

Two weeks ago, Matt Riddle was brought up to join the blue brand.

As WWE continues to investigate all the allegations made against those in NXT UK, Vince McMahon is becoming increasingly frustrated. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the brand has not been able to hold live shows or tapings, which means superstars are making money for doing nothing.

I've just been told an emergency meeting has been called by #WWE officials to discuss the accusations coming in against some of their #NXTUK talent. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 18, 2020

The NXT UK brand has proven to be extremely popular, as almost every event has sold out. Fans love the superstars and are hugely behind NXT UK Champion Walter, as well as Pete Dunne, Toni Storm, Trent Seven, and others.

Sportskeeda reported that WWE is not against releasing people if it proves to be better for the company in the long run.