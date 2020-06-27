Trump Campaign Reportedly Removed Thousands Of Social Distancing Stickers Ahead Of Tulsa Rally

Workers for the Donald Trump campaign reportedly removed nearly 12,000 stickers that were placed on seats in the BOK Center ahead of the president’s rally in Tulsa. The Tulsa World reported the stickers were intended to keep space between rallygoers. Convention center workers started to put the stickers on every other seat, but they were told to stop, and then Trump campaign staffers began removing the stickers that had already been affixed, according to video and sources who talked to the Washington Post.

The removal of the stickers was a direct violation of policies put in place by administrators of the BOK center, according to the same sources. At the time of the June 20 rally, the coronavirus infection rate was increasing quite quickly. Trump faced intense criticism for holding a rally in the area, especially after his campaign said they were expecting tens of thousands of attendees.

A person familiar with the safety protocols the BOK center administrators talked to the Washington Post this week and reported that workers at the facility had almost completed their carefully planned work of making sure there was at least some space between the rallygoers. Then at least two members of the Trump campaign reportedly countermanded their work and began removing stickers that had “Do Not Sit Here, Please!” written on them.

Video at the center reportedly showed two men, one in a suit and one wearing a badge and a face mask methodically going around to every seat that already had a sticker and removing them. It isn’t known who the two men were. When President Trump took to the stage on the night of the rally, those who attended were clustered together and it didn’t appear many, if any at all were leaving seats between each other.

The BOK center is said to be able to hold as many as 19,000 people but according to the Tulsa Fire Marshall’s office, roughly 6,200 people went to the rally. Attendance was sparse enough that an outdoor facility that was constructed to house an “overflow” crowd before the event went unused and was deconstructed shortly after the rally began.

After the rally in Tulsa, it was reported several members of the Trump campaign, as well as secret service officers, were diagnosed as having contracted COVID-19. It was thought they contracted it after traveling to Oklahoma. As The Inquisitr previously reported, it’s now thought that at least one member of the media who was covering the rally in Tulsa contracted the coronavirus there.