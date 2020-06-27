Tristan Thompson Wishes ‘Beautiful And Loving’ Ex Khloe Kardashian A Happy Birthday On Instagram

Tristan Thompson made sure Khloe Kardashian and his millions of Instagram followers know how much she means to him.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player posted a photo of himself, Kardashian, and their 2-year-old daughter True Thompson on his Instagram page. While Thompson doesn’t shy away from posting about his ex on social media, he went with a rare snap in honor of the E! star’s 36th birthday on Saturday, June 26. In the adorable photo, which you can see here, the three of them were all smiles as they played on a trampoline in Kardashian’s backyard. Thompson had his phone in one hand and rocked a casual, black shirt and a beard. Kardashian wore a black top as well as she held True in her arms. Their toddler beamed at the camera while wearing a tie-dye top and pink shorts.

In addition to sharing the family photo, Thompson also left a lengthy caption underneath the post. He praised his ex for the way she uplifts him and their family and also said she’s changed his life for the better.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you,” Thompson said.

“I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday, @khloekardashian.”

John Sciulli / Getty Images

Shortly after publishing, Thompson received more than 200,000 likes for his birthday tribute to his ex. Additionally, he received several positive comments for recognizing Kardashian in a special way. Her siblings, Rob and Kim, commented under his post and gushed about how much they loved the photo and caption.

Thompson’s touching message to Kardashian comes more than one year after their controversial breakup. Back in February 2019, the NBA star was accused of cheating with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. The incident was reportedly the second time he had been unfaithful in their relationship, and Kardashian reportedly found it hard to forgive Thompson at first. Although Kardashian has stated she’s single, she and Thompson have grown closer since they’ve been quarantined together. According to People, the exes haven’t been as close as they are now since they lived in Cleveland together early in their relationship.

While Saturday is all about Kardashian, the Good American founder celebrated Thompson on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21. She and Thompson spent the day with True, just as they did for the toddler’s 2nd birthday back in April. Kardashian is reportedly “very happy” her ex has the time to enjoy holidays with them now that the NBA remains suspended.