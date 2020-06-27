Bruna Rangel Lima Poses In A Bikini While Eating Strawberries

Bruna Rangel Lima held a strawberry to her lips in one of her latest Instagram uploads, perched on a stool while wearing a light pink bikini emblazoned with fruit.

The Instagram model looked directly at the camera in the seductive shot. She leaned forward on a black stool, arching her back and making her booty pop.

She wore a low-cut bathing suit top with half a watermelon at the top of each cup. The swimsuit top was held up by two light green straps that circled around her arms. The plunging neckline put Bruna’s chest at center stage. Her toned and taut midriff was on full display.

The bikini bottoms dipped low on her lower abdomen and rode up high on her hips, showcasing her fit figure and hourglass physique. The swimsuit bottoms featured a strawberry on the front.

As for her jewelry, Bruna opted to accessorize with a nose ring and multiple rings on her fingers. Her nails were done in a French manicure.

Her hair was parted in the middle and cascaded down her back and shoulder in straight strands. Her locks were infused with a mix of brunette lowlights and caramel and honey blond-colored highlights.

Bruna’s dark brows seemed to be brushed, shaped, and filled in with pencil. It looked as if she wore a golden shimmer on her lids, which also seemed to be swiped with black liner. Both her upper and lower lashes fanned out and appeared to be coated with black mascara.

Her cheeks seemed to be brushed with bronzer, making her tanned skin look even more sun-kissed.

Her lips looked to be filled in with an icy pink gloss.

In the comments section of the post, the model’s followers were eager to shower her in compliments and praise. While some simply chose to respond with rows of heart-eye, strawberry, and flame emoji, others left lengthier messages for the star.

Some were in awe of her beauty.

“You are one of the prettiest women I’ve ever seen,” wrote one follower, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“Next level,” shared a second person, following up with a heart-eye emoji and a flame emoji.

“So sexy and beautiful,” commented a third fan, including a watermelon emoji and a red heart.

Others lusted after her swimsuit.

“Nice bikini bruna you are gorgeous,” replied a fourth social media user.

At the time of this writing, the photo racked up more than 50,000 likes and received close to 500 comments.