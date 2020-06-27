Arie Luyendyk Jr. Shares A Sweet Father-Daughter Moment On Instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr. shared a photo of his young daughter seeing a horse for the first time.

Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. took to Instagram on Friday, June 26 to share a photo that captured a sweet father and daughter moment between he and his young daughter Alessi. In the photo, Alessi was getting the chance to see a horse for the first time, her father standing alongside her.

Luyendyk shares 1 year old Alessi with his wife Lauren Burnham whom he met and fell in love with during his season. The family of three took a bike ride together to visit a horse pasture. In the first of the two photos he included within the post, Alessi can be seen perched in a child’s seat on her father’s red bicycle. The little girl went barefoot, wearing a tiny dress with a lemon print on it. Her parents had been careful to ensure she was safe along the journey, buckling her in and fastening a light blue helmet upon her head.

The bike stood right next to a white fenced in enclosure A large brown horse poked his head over the side of the fence, peering down at Alessi. The little girl did not seem scared of the animal at all but rather appeared to be loving the experience, a wide smile visible on her face as she pointed at the horse.

Luyendyk stood behind his daughter while he held the bicycle up with two hands. He smiled as he watched the interaction. In the second photo, both Luyendyk and the horse were comically turned to face the camera at the same time. Alessi seemed just as intrigued as before, still pointing at the animal in curiosity.

It appeared toe be the perfect day to enjoy the outdoor trip, a bright blue sky visible behind them.

In his caption, Luyendyk informed his followers that if they would like to watch the video version of the bicycle trip, they could do so by visiting he and Burnham’s YouTube channel.

Many people flocked to the comments section to compliment the former Bachelor on the sweet photo as well as to ask him some questions regarding where he purchased Alessi’s special bike seat.

“Can you link her bike seat?? My daughter is a week older than Alessi and would love this!” one person wrote.

Other social media users encouraged Luyendyk to consider purchasing Alessi her own horse.

“I think you need to keep the barn in your backyard for horses,” wrote one person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Luyendyk and Burnham are still in the grieving process after she recently experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage.