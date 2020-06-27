Cynthia Bailey Shares Who Out Of Her ‘RHOA’ Cast She Would Quarantine With & Talks New At-Home Routine

Cynthia Bailey recently shared her fantasy quarantine buddy and how the lockdown has made her find a new normal.

The coronavirus pandemic has continued to affect many people all over the world, and dozens are continuing to quarantine whenever possible. Bailey, who spent most of her time in quarantine with her fiance, Mike Hill, dished to Us Weekly about where she would be if she wasn’t at home with her man and their children. She said during the interview that if she were to be with one of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars, the best choice for her would be Kandi Burruss. Although she’s close friends with several other cast members, Bailey joked that Burruss “likes to eat” and the two wouldn’t go hungry while stuck at home.

“She would make sure we had plenty of food and snacks,” Bailey said.

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

Fans of RHOA will know Burruss often shares her love of food on the Bravo series. Additionally, she and her family also own several Old Lady Gang restaurants in Atlanta, which Bailey could’ve enjoyed while quarantined with the Xscape singer. While staying with Burruss would be a no-brainer if she had to live with someone from her cast, Bailey said she’s found other ways to indulge herself during the quarantine. The mother of one admitted she drinks a little more than wine each night and has upgraded to stronger beverages.

“I usually have a drink when I get ready to watch a movie,” Bailey revealed. “Honestly [I have] some kind of cocktail, if not every day, definitely, every other day. I’m pretty consistent.”

In addition to enjoying a stiff drink to end her day, Bailey said she and Hill are continuing to make time for each other while they’re living under the same roof. She says the couple, who are planning on getting married in October, frequently go on date nights, but they make sure to keep their outings safe. One of the quarantine-friendly activities they do is go on car dates where they go to places like Beverly Hills while they listen to music. Bailey shared that she dresses up for the drive “to make myself feel like I’m actually going somewhere.”

Although the COVID-19 pandemic threatened Bailey and Hill’s wedding plans, the model says the time in lockdown has been more positive than she anticipated. By not having as many responsibilities as she would during the year, Bailey said she was able to unwind and focus on her family more. Even though Atlanta officially reopened back in May, filming for RHOA hasn’t commenced as of yet.