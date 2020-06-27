Addison Rae Easterling Shares A Cute Selfie Alongside Her Dog

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling struggled to get her dog to pose with her.

TikTok star and social media sensation Addison Rae Easterling turned to Instagram on Saturday, June 27 to share a double photo post featuring her dog Maui. Easterling leaned in close to take the selfie, struggling to get her dog to pose with her.

The 19-year-old appeared to be lounging on the floor of her Los Angeles, California home as she snapped the two photos. She recently had her long hair dyed a dark brown shade and she wore it down naturally in loose waves that framed her face. She appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup complete with mascara that made her brown eyes pop, as well as some rosy blush and light pink lipstick. Her skin looked sun-kissed, dewy, and blemish free.

The social media star, who is known for her viral TikTok dancing videos, looked to be enjoying a laid back Saturday at home. She leaned in close to her dog to fit him in the photo but Maui did not appear willing to cooperate with the photoshoot. The small black dog could be seen turning his head away and not wanting to stay still for the photo.

In the second snapshot, Easterling could be seen tilting her head back and squinting her eyes as she laughed. In her caption, Easterling jokingly referred to the struggle that went into capturing the photo and questioned why Maui never wanted to smile for a photo with her.

As Easterling’s post quite often do, the post racked up the likes almost immediately after it was posted. In just one hour it had already surpassed 1 million likes. She boasts an incredible 21.3 million followers overall on the platform as well as 47.8 million on TikTok. Easterling has claimed a spot as one of the most well known content creators on the entire platform, her audience continuing to grow by the day.

Many people took to the comments section of the 19-year-old latest post to compliment her on the photo and to share their admiration of her.

“You are so stunning!” one person gushed.

“Maui never smiles, Addison never replies,” joked one person seeming to attempt to earn a response from Easterling.

Even though the majority of the people that comment upon Easterling’s posts are positive, she has had to deal with her fair share of online bullying, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Easterling has clapped back at body shamers who poked fun at her for gaining weight. She made it clear that she won’t let a stranger’s negative opinion of her affect the way she views herself.