Daisy Keech Shows Off Killer Figure In Plunging Lace-Up Top And Jeans

American internet sensation Daisy Keech sent fans on social media into a frenzy once again after she shared a series of stunning new photos of herself on Saturday, June 27. The bombshell posted the new content on her Instagram account for her 4.8 million followers, and it instantly caught the attention of many.

The 20-year-old was photographed indoors, seemingly at a restaurant, for the slideshow, which consisted of four photos. Daisy glowed as she took center stage in the images, switching between a few angles while she posed directly in front of camera.

Her long platinum blond hair was parted in the middle and did not appear to be styled as it fell down her back and around her shoulders in slight, natural-looking waves.

Daisy also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup for the series — a move that both highlighted her natural facial features and glammed her look up. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, mascara, black eyeliner, and a light pink lipstick.

What stood out the most, though, was the model’s enviable curves, as she flaunted them with a revealing-but-stylish outfit.

Her top was a champagne color and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment, which looked to be made out of satin, did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her busty assets. As the top also featured a plunging neckline and a lace-up front, it exposed a great of cleavage as well as parts of her midriff.

She teamed the top with a pair of faded-blue denim jeans that also flaunted her curvaceous hips and pert derriere. The jeans’ high-waisted design further drew eyes towards her slim core.

She finished the look off with just a necklace.

Daisy did not include a geotag in the post, leaving her location a mystery to fans.

In the post’s caption, she ambiguously stated for someone to quit being “cute.”

The sultry series was met with immense support and approval from fans, amassing more than 179,000 likes since going live just 50 minutes ago. More than 1,000 followers also quickly took to the comments section to compliment the model on her looks, figure, and outfit.

“That outfit, wow,” one user asked.

“You’re so pretty,” a second fan added.

“Stunner,” a third individual chimed in.

“You’re beautiful,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Daisy has shared a number of eye-catching posts on social media this past week. On June 24, she wowed her TikTok followers with a video of herself sporting a tiny pink bikini, per The Inquisitr.