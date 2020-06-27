Katelyn Runck Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Skintight Bodysuit

Fitness model Katelyn Runck wowed her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest upload to the platform, which featured her wearing a form-fitting one-piece that showed off some serious skin.

Though Katelyn did not tag the location of the two-photo set, she appeared to be surrounded by palm trees and lush greenery, tree trunks and verdant leaves providing the background for the sultry images.

The model stood tall in the first picture, one arm falling by her side, the other bent at the elbow, her hand in her hair. She arched her back, jutting out one hip.

She wore a brown bodysuit with orange and yellow circles emblazoned on the attire. While the one-piece sported a mock turtleneck and featured long sleeves, the chest was sheer, providing fans with a nearly NSFW glimpse at Katelyn’s bust and cleavage. The garment became narrower the further down her body it went, showing off her bare hips and the sides of her midriff.

The second snap was a close-up shot, this photo taken from the waist-up. Like in the first picture, Katelyn locked eyes with the camera’s lens, her voluptuous chest the focal point of the image.

Her chocolate-colored locks were deeply parted and cascaded down one shoulder in messy waves.

As for her makeup, it looked as if Katelyn opted to go with a relatively natural look, enhanced just slightly with the use of several beauty products.

Her dark brows seemed to be sculpted, groomed, and filled in with pencil. Her feathery lashes appeared to be coated with black mascara. They curled upwards in a dramatic fashion, hitting her brow bone. Her waterline looked to be filled in with kohl pencil.

Her cheeks seemed to be contoured and brushed with bronzer and blush, making her cheekbones pop.

Her lips looked to be filled in with a tawny pink hue.

Katelyn’s fans flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to share their thoughts on her latest look with the model.

“Even more spectacular than usual…and that’s saying a lot,” wrote one social media user, including several pink hearts.

“Omg, unbelievable beauty,” commented a second fan, following up with three heart-eye emoji and three flame emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” shared a third person, punctuating their comment with two heart-eye emoji.

“Are you prowling around this morning?” asked a follower, referring to Katelyn’s animalistic bodysuit, adding multiple flame emoji. “You’re bound to get something with that – so Hot!”

At the time of this writing, the photo racked up more than 31,000 likes and hit more than 1,000 comments.