Hilde Osland Slays In Light-Wash Jeans & A Cropped T-Shirt

In her latest Instagram update, blond bombshell Hilde Osland thrilled her 3.5 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous quadruple update in which she rocked a simple yet sexy ensemble. The outfit she wore in the pictures was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that she has worn on her page many times before. She made sure to acknowledge the label by tagging their Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Hilde didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the photo was taken, but she appeared to be out in nature, with a blue sky filled with clouds above her and land stretching out behind her, covered with both green and dry grass.

Hilde’s body remained the focal point of the pictures, however, as she showcased her fit physique in a pair of light-wash jeans and a white t-shirt. The t-shirt had a high neckline that covered up her cleavage, but Hilde had used what appeared to be an elastic to knot up the bottom and transform it into a figure-hugging crop top. The transformation ensured her chiselled stomach was on full display, and the phrase inked across the chest of the shirt drew more attention to her ample assets.

The tight jeans hugged her hips, and the waistband settled right at her belly button, leaving plenty of skin exposed. Hilde’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she added a bit of style to the ensemble by accessorizing with several gold chain necklaces.

In the second shot, Hilde showed off more of her upper body as she posed with one hand on the black bag tossed over her shoulder and the other hand tangled in her long blond locks. She also appeared to be wearing a pair of earrings.

The third snap was a close-up in which Hilde gazed directly at the camera, and she continued to smile seductive in the fourth shot as well. Her followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 24,500 likes within one hour. It also received 536 comments from her eager fans.

“No words can describe how beautiful you are,” one fan commented.

“You are just so gorgeous,” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“The most alluring and beautiful eyes with a fantastic smile,” a third follower wrote.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde surprised her followers by sharing a series of snaps taken in Perth. In the photos, she rocked an aqua catsuit with a skintight fit that clung to every inch of her curves.