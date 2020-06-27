Bachelor Alum Britt Nilsson Announces The Birth Of Her Daughter, Noa Ellis Joy

Britt Nilsson welcomed a daughter with her husband Jeremy Byrne.

Bachelor alum Britt Nilsson took to Instagram on Friday, June 26 to announce the birth of her daughter whom she shares with her husband Jeremy Byrne. The child was born on June 23 at 5:52 a.m. and her name is Noa Ellis Joy Byrne, according to People.

Nilsson, who made her reality television debut during Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor, married Byrne in 2017. The pair announced that they were expecting a child on December 14. The shared the news during an emotional YouTube video during which they both looked at the results of her pregnancy test at the same time.

Baby Noa was born weighing 9lb and was 21 inches long. Nilsson, who has been very vocal throughout the years regarding her Christian faith, explained that she and her husband chose this particular name because of the powerful meaning behind it.

“NOA is a Hebrew girls’ name that means ‘movement’ or ‘motion’. In Japanese it means ‘My love’ or ‘from love’. In Hawaiian it means ‘freedom’ or ‘sea of freedom’. In Arabic it means ‘higher’ and ‘genius’. To us, it means the cutest little squishy warrior princess angel nugget ever born on this earth. It’s also a biblical story in Numbers about five daughters asking Moses for their fathers’ inheritance and God blessing their request before that was even remotely happening in society.”

She went on to say that the child’s first middle name was chosen because the word ‘Ellis’ means ‘The Lord is my God.’

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Nilsson, clearly head over heels in love with her new bundle of joy, shared several other photos of her baby. In one particular Instagram post, she paid tribute to her husband whom she says has been incredibly supportive not only throughout the pregnancy, but also during the labor, delivery, and recovery process. Even though the child was born a couple of days following Father’s Day, Nilsson made sure to wish her husband a happy belated Father’s Day, thanking him for everything he has done for her and her daughter thus far.

“I cry joyful tears of bliss as we fall in love with our little girl together!” she wrote in her caption.

After Soules season of The Bachelor, producers could not choose between Nilsson and Kaitlyn Bristowe to take on the role of The Bachelorette. Thus, they allowed the men to choose via the process of voting for one or the other during the first night of the season. Bristowe was eventually selected and Nilsson was sent home. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the season was recently re-aired on television.