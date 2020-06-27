Donald Trump Reportedly Demanded Increased Coronavirus Protection While Downplaying The Disease

As infection rates continue to grow in areas across the country, President Donald Trump has reportedly demanded a dramatic increase in protections to prevent him from contracting the novel coronavirus. As CNN reports, the more aggressive measures come even as the president has sought to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic.

Trump is reportedly afraid of contracting COVID-19 in part because he reportedly understands that it would look bad for him as he ramps up his fight against opponent Joe Biden, who has criticized his work in addressing the virus, in the upcoming election. It also contradicts his message of wanting the country to reopen and for people to gather in crowds at his rallies.

In order to ensure that he doesn’t catch the disease that has killed over 127,000 Americans, he has put in place medical and security teams that head out in advance to inspect any venue where he will be appearing. He also has designated bathrooms that are cleaned before he arrives.

Anyone who comes in contact with Trump is apparently tracked and tested to ensure that they don’t have the virus and all White House staff that work near the president are monitored and tested.

At the same time, for those outside of Trump’s circle, the White House has stopped requiring the wearing of masks and has ceased temperature checks.

Meanwhile, the president doesn’t appear to be involved much in the renewed attempts to flatten the curve as cases in states like Arizona, Florida, and Texas have surged in recent weeks.

“Though Trump regularly phones Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar for updates on the outbreak, he rarely speaks to the other members of the task force. While testifying on Capitol Hill this week, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refused to say when he had last talked to Trump,” CNN wrote. “And the US Food and Drug Administration commissioner and other top aides conceded it had been weeks since they had last spoken with him.”

Trump hasn’t attended a task virus meeting since April, though none of the top health officials seemed to notice the president’s absence, the news outlet noted.

“Trump’s absence from Friday’s coronavirus task force briefing only heightened the impression that he is leaving the pandemic response to others,” CNN said.

Despite the increased measures, several White House staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, including a senior economic adviser who was near the president earlier this month.