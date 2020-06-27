Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Flaunts Abs In Metallic Bikini

Holly promoted her fitness program.

Holly Sonders used her washboard stomach to promote her one-on-one sweat sessions. On Saturday, the Fox Sports host took to Instagram to share a photo of her smoking-hot bikini body with her followers, and the snap proved to be a smash hit.

The 33-year-old social media sensation was pictured rocking a silver string bikini. The bathing suit’s top featured sliding triangle cups that shone in the scintillating sunlight as they cupped the curves of her ample breasts. The garment had thin ties around the neck and back, and the lower string was riding up a bit to expose a hint of underboob. Holly’s pose appeared to be the reason her bikini wasn’t fitting exactly right. She was stretching her arms up high over her head as she leaned up against a gray brick wall.

Holly’s pose also stretched out her lean torso, accentuating her chiseled abs and obliques. She was wearing a bellybutton ring that had three glittering jewels dangling from it, and this accessory also drew the eye to her sculpted midsection.

Holly’s barely-there bikini bottoms were slung down low to expose even more of her stomach. The garment’s slightly twisted strings were knotted in small bows right over her hip bones, and they were pulled up high over her curvy hips. The model had her back arched and her pert posterior pressed up against the wall. Her photo was taken at an angle that showed the curve of her round backside.

Holly was casting a dark shadow on the wall, and her tan skin really popped against the black silhouette. She was sporting an allover glow, and her face looked especially dewy. She appeared to rock a glamorous makeup application that included glossy dark pink lipstick and a sultry smoky eye with thick black eyelashes. It also looked like she was wearing some bronze contour on her sculpted cheeks.

Holly wore her dark hair pulled back, and she accessorized her metallic two-piece with a pair of silver hoop earrings. Her post’s geotag indicated that her photo was taken in Beverly Hills, but she didn’t share its exact location. She was standing next to what appeared to be the metal door of a storage locker or garage.

In the caption of her post, Holly asked her fans to sign up for her personalized workout program on Teamup Fitness. Her Instagram followers were impressed with the photo that she chose for her promotion.

“Wow beautiful!” read one response to her post.

“Bronze Goddess,” another fan wrote.

“So Hot!! And she can CRUSH A GOLF BALL and put it right next to the pin.. SHE IS A BADDIE,” another admirer gushed.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the former Golf Channel star previously rocked a pink bikini to show her fans that she has abs of “steel.”