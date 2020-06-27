Qimmah Russo Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Tank Top & Skintight Midi Skirt

On Saturday, June 27, American fitness model Qimmah Russo shared a stunning snap with her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 26-year-old sitting on a wooden bench in what appears to be an outdoor patio at an undisclosed location. Gorgeous green foliage, buildings, and a statue of Buddha can be seen in the background. Qimmah crossed her legs and leaned back, using one of her hands to stabilize herself. She turned her neck to look directly at the camera, with a serious expression on her face.

The model flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging lavender tank top and a matching midi skirt. The skintight ensemble, which was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs. She finished off the feminine look with a delicate choker necklace and a pair of clear block heel sandals.

For the photo, Qimmah styled her long caramel-color hair in tousled waves and a deep middle part. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful brown eyes pop with an application of what appears to be shimmering eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and false eyelashes. Her makeup also seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, subtle contour, and sheer pink lipstick. In addition, the Instagram star sported a summery white pedicure.

In the caption, the social media sensation shared a powerful message about “healing ourselves” for the betterment of society. She also advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 15,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“I love your figure,” wrote a fan, adding both a red heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Such a divine woman!” added a different devotee.

“[You’re] gorgeous! Thank you for the photo,” said another follower.

“Absolutely beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a series of videos, in which she wore a sports bra and barely-there shorts while working out. That post has been liked over 24,000 times since it was shared.