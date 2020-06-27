Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Stunning Curves And Undies In See-Through Ensemble

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in an outfit from her own clothing line.

Emily Ratajkowski knows how to turn heads and that’s exactly what she did recently by wearing a very sheer outfit. She wowed her 26.6 million followers with an Instagram snap showing off not only her new blonde locks, but she also added some sizzle to the mix in a sexy ensemble that likely got a few pulses racing.

The 29-year-old model flaunted her every curve in the two-piece number that is a part of her mesh collection from her clothing line Inamorata. The Instagram photos that Emily shared on Saturday were very revealing. She wore sheer brown pants with an orange and white print throughout. It had a high waistline, which covered up her belly button, and was ankle-length with ruffled trim around the ankle bottoms. You couldn’t help but notice that her undies were shining through, especially on the backside. Her curvy derriere was partially exposed in a pair of thong panties underneath. The revealing bottoms certainly brought the heat.

The long sleeve blouse that had the exact same pattern as the pants was also sheer enough to be able to see her lacy black bra. In Emily’s Instagram stories, she showed off a close up video clip of her blouse unbuttoned at the top exposing her little black bra. She teamed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and she carried a chic black purse and her cell phone with her as well.

Emily had her newly colored tresses cascading down around her shoulders during her outing. The former brunette surprised her followers by going blonde just a few days ago. She not only shared her new look, but she also shared her blonde locks while posing in a tiny black bikini.

The latest double-set snaps that Emily Ratajkowski posted in her sheer outfit revealed that she was with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, spending some time together. The first picture showed their backsides with their arms around each other. Sebastian wore a simple outfit of a pair of blue shorts and a white t-shirt. The couple was chatting with someone in what appeared to be an outdoor cafe.

The second snapshot seemed to confirm that all eyes were on the sultry actress as she was walking away from the establishment. A couple of heads were turned her way as she took her leave. Her followers picked up on the looks she got as well, and they also had lots to say about her wardrobe choice.

“Everyone’s loving the outfit,” remarked one fan.

“Hottest outfit ever,” another follower said.

“I like these pants,” a third fan replied.